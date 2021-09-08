Courteney Cox flooded with support after hilarious appearance confession Which look do you prefer?

Courteney Cox has joked that her day "only got worse" after she was made up to look like a Fifties housewife with heavy make-up.

The Friends actress posted a Tik Tok-inspired video that saw her begin the clip with her looking natural and her face make-up free before the camera flipped around 360 degrees and she was looking dolled up with red lipstick and a dark smokey eye.

"This is how I started my day," she began, before adding: "And it only got worse," as sad music played over the top.

WATCH: Courteney Cox shares appearance confession

"Less is more," the mom-of-one shared with fans, hinting that she preferred her natural look, although pal Mira Sorvino revealed that she thought Courteney looked "beautiful" in the fifties look.

Kathy Najimy, however, joked: "What happened?? Did you fall in a makeup puddle?"

She then added: "You’re gorgeous either way my heart."

Fans were also quick to encourage the star, with one writing: "You are so beautiful, always!!!" and another sharing: "Gorgeous love you!"

Courteney Cox is set to appear in Shining Vale

The 57-year-old was filming for her new Starz drama, Shining Vale, which will see her play alongside Mira.

The series is a "smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal," read the synopsis.

Courteney's former wild child Pat moves her family to an abandoned house in a small town from the big city as she battles depression and a midlife crisis. But no one in her family - neither her husband nor her children - seem to acknowledge that the house itself is haunted, leaving Pat convinced she may be going mad.

Courteney announced the release of new Friends merch

Mira plays Rosemary, a character who may be Pat's split personality, her id, a muse, or even a demon trying to possess her.

Between working on Shining Vale and directing a music video for Brandi Carlile, Courteney has kept extremely busy.

She recently also gave Friends fans something to get excited about as the actress partnered with her five other castmates and friends to release a line of exclusive, limited Friends merch that they created and curated themselves.

Courteney also mentioned that she would be donating half of her proceeds to the EBMRF, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

