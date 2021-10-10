Natalie Morales recalls mortifying incident on Today during The Talk debut The TV host recently left Today after more than a decade on the show

Natalie Morales has recalled an embarrassing incident that happened on Today during her debut on The Talk.

MORE: Natalie Morales' jaw-dropping LA home and why she gave NY up for it

On the CBS show's official Instagram account, Natalie introduced herself to viewers in a video ahead of her first show on Monday.

She said: "Hey guys you may know me from the Today Show but now I'm here at The Talk! "Fun fact Friday – a lot of you may know I love to sing and I love to sing out loud.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk announces big news

"I'm a terrible singer and the fun fact is I was once teased by Liza Minnelli once. She gave me a singing lesson on the Today Show and she actually told me to stop singing!"

MORE: Today star leaves viewers in shock after bold move

SEE: Inside the Today stars' unbelievable homes: From Kathie Lee Gifford to Jenna Bush Hager

Fans were quick to comment on Natalie's video, with many expressing their excitement at her joining The Talk. "Congratulations, great addition," one wrote, while another commented: "Natalie will be a great addition to The Talk." A third added: "So glad she joined The Talk!"

Natalie Morales recalled an embarrassing moment on the Today Show

The news that Natalie would be joining The Talk was announced on Monday after the 49-year-old confirmed to NBC on Friday that she was leaving the broadcasting company to pursue a "new adventure".

MORE: Today star Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

When it was announced, executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement: "We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the TALK family.

"We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel.

Natalie announced she was joining The Talk after over a decade on Today

"Natalie's intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience."

Natalie with her former Today co-stars

Natalie said of her new gig: "It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at THE TALK. I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's adoption news – third baby and family plans, everything we know

"I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the day's topics, and I can’t wait to get going."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.