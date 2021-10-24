George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark bittersweet occasion during date night with a difference The GMA anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star live in New York

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth enjoyed a special kind of date night over the weekend while out in Manhattan – and it was bittersweet.

On Sunday, Ali took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their Saturday night out at the Michael J Fox gala, which was marking 20 years of its foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, which the actor suffers from.

Michael first publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 1991 at just 29 years of age.

Ali and George are regular attendants at his events and were there to help raise money to fight against the crippling illness.

Other guests in attendance were Julianne Moore and director Spike Lee. George and Ali's date night follows on from an eventful few months for the couple.

The pair have both been busy with their respective jobs, with George focusing on his Good Morning America duties, while Ali has been promoting the latest series of her popular podcast, Go Ask Ali.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth attended the important fundraising event

What's more, the couple have faced a new change to their family dynamics after their daughter Elliott, 19, flew the nest to attend university.

The doting parents took their firstborn to college a little later than planned after she tested positive for Covid just as they were packing the car, resulting in her having to isolate beforehand.

Ali and George have been married since 2001

Ali admitted that taking Elliott to university had been "brutal" in an honest conversation on social media with fellow parent Gwyneth Paltrow.

However, the proud mom revealed on her Go Ask Ali podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there and that the days in which Elliott had to isolate ahead of leaving meant that they had extra time together to help each other process the big change.

The couple share two teenage daughters

George and Ali are also parents to younger daughter Harper, 17, and live in a beautiful apartment in New York.

The family relocated to the Big Apple several years ago when George accepted his job at GMA, having previously lived in Washington D.C.

