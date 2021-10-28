Kate Hudson gets fans talking with unexpected fresh-faced selfie Friday can't come soon enough, really

Kate Hudson got fans doing a double take when she shared a new selfie on her Instagram, and many of them could relate to her message.

The actress posted a picture of herself in an extravagantly pink room, possibly her daughter Rani Rose's bedroom, and looked quite unexpected.

She appeared tired and out of sorts in the shot, with no make-up and her hair left naturally messy, wearing a Purple Rain graphic tee and a cardigan.

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

Her caption explained the meaning behind the photo, however, as she wrote: "Is it Friday yet….," and many of her fans could identify with her sorrow.

One commented: "This week has gone on for years," with another saying: "Happy pre Friday. Nearly there ;-)."

However, most of her followers were immediately taken by her cardigan, a knit piece featuring a colorful patterned design that elevated her look.

Kate's fans gushed over her cardigan in her new fresh-faced selfie

A fan wrote: "Okay I need that sweater like pronto," with another adding: "Unfortunately not but the crochet cardigan is stunning," and a third also saying: "Your sweater is fantastic!!! And almost Friday." Many in the comments even debated where it could've been from.

The Glee actress' tired appearance comes courtesy of a busy and fruitful week, not only including the launch of a new product from her IN BLOOM company, but also participating in a campaign to raise breast cancer awareness.

Kate posted a picture of herself flaunting her dynamite figure in nothing but an underwear set. She wore a matching pair of light cream underwear, featuring a bra and lacy bottoms, pairing it with a messy updo, wide-rimmed glasses, and a pair of white high-heeled boots.

The actress supported breast cancer awareness with her revealing shot

The actress and entrepreneur revealed that the risqué photo came with a partnership with Kit Undergarments and ThirdLove to support breast cancer research, and fans couldn't help flocking to the comments section to praise her for it.

