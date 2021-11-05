Gwen Stefani twins with older brother Eric in rare family photo you'll want to see This is amazing

Gwen Stefani had her biggest supporter in the audience during her latest Las Vegas performance - her older brother, Eric.

The No Doubt star, 52, delighted fans when she shared a rare snapshot alongside her sibling and they both rocked platinum blonde locks and bold, dark eyebrows.

The duo beamed for the camera in the photos Gwen posted on Instagram and she captioned them: "My brother (hero) @ericstefanimation came to #vegas #justagirl! love u EMS gx."

In the image, Gwen was dolled up in cowgirl-themed attire complete with a lot of gold tassels. Eric, 54, was dressed casually in a blue zip-up hoodie and jeans and looked ever the proud older brother.

Her fans loved the image and commented: "I saw him there clapping along and it seriously brought tears to my eyes. So much love," and another added: "Aw you two legends."

Gwen and Eric were formerly in No Doubt together and they co-wrote Don't Speak too.

Gwen says her brother Eric is her hero

He left the band to focus on a career in animation and Gwen opened up about her love for him during an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night.

She said that Eric was the one who "taught me everything I know" about music. Gwen also added: "My brother is, like, my biggest hero. He's an amazing artist and talent."

Gwen's residency in Sin City wasn't a lengthy one and when she had just three shows left, she shared some epic throwback photos with fans in honor of her last few performances.

Gwen and Eric in Las Vegas together in 1998

Calling the shows "bittersweet," fans were quick to share their love with the star and thank her for the show.

"I lived in Vegas when you first started, I saw you twice and have since moved away and am so sad I can’t see a closing show," commented one fan as others shared the heart emoji.

"Sad that it will be over," added another.

She recently revealed she suffered from COVID at the beginning of the pandemic and confessed, "I was one of the first."

