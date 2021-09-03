Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter in rare behind-the-scenes video The designer couldn't contain herself

Jools Oliver wanted to do an impromptu Q&A session with her fans - but the novelty of doing one left her youngest daughter, Petal, in fits of laughter.

Sharing the outtake on Instagram Stories, the children's clothes designer - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - started to give her fanbase an insight into her own childhood, the inspiration behind her clothing line with Next.

"My favourite outfit - or memorable outfit - as a child was always a pair of battered blue dungarees. I was a real tomboy," she explained. "So I was always wearing dungarees with a big, thick polo-neck jumper with a pair of wellies."

Unable to keep a straight face, doting mum Jools began to laugh with her 12-year-old daughter. "Can you quickly turn it off?"

Jools first released a collection of clothes in 2012 called Little Bird, and now the talented designer has teamed with Next to launch her latest collection.

The mum-of-five previously spoke to HELLO! about the range, sharing the role her kids play in her design process. "My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Jools and Jamie share five children together

Jools often shares beautiful insights of life with her five children. Earlier this summer, the 46-year-old opened about her hopes to expand her family, and admitted on a podcast called Life & Soul with Zoe Clark-Coates that she is considering IVF after having tragically suffered five miscarriages in the past.

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age," she shared. "But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him. I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky.

"I presume when I get to an age when I'm in the menopause, I will think actually 'thank God'. I will feel relieved that it's not possible and I can just carry on with my life and you know, relax, because it's always in the back of your head, that's the problem."

