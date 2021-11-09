Steph McGovern reveals parenting 'struggle' after celebrating daughter's birthday

Steph McGovern has revealed she is still going through the difficult teething stage with her daughter, who turned two over the weekend. Sharing an appreciation post on Tuesday, the 39-year-old confessed living in the beautiful countryside makes up for the parenting struggle.

"I love living in our beautiful countryside! What a view to start the day," she shared alongside a snap of the gorgeous sunny autumnal weather. "Makes up for my daughter waking us up at 5am. More teething... when does teething drama end?!"

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

She added: "Decided to hit the gym to give me an energy boost for the day. Great session with @jpnfitness + @spofforthml and I managed to do a quick car charge while I was parked up. Now I'm fully charged and so is the car."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Morning, lovely pic Steph. At least another 6-12 months of her teething." Another teased: "Lovely view but the drama never ends! I have a 15 year old and still get it!"

Most babies will see their first tooth come through at around six months – but your baby might have their first whitecap any time between three and 12 months. During your child's second year, the second molars are the last set of teeth at the back of the mouth to come out.

The TV star posted this snap this morning

On Sunday, Steph and her girlfriend celebrated their daughter's second birthday with the TV star sharing a series of snaps. "Had one of those weekends that makes me so happy. I have been hanging out with my family and friends to celebrate my little girl's 2nd birthday," revealed Steph.

"I can't believe she is 2 already! What a two years. For all parents out there or anyone who looks after kids... big respect."

The Packed Lunch host then admitted she has found juggling her career and being a mum as the "hardest job" – but said she wouldn't have it any other way.

Steph's daughter turned two over the weekend

"It's the hardest job I've ever had," Steph admitted. "I worry about her constantly. I feel guilty when I'm away working. And I panic about her future. And let's not mention the fact that I quite regularly leave the house in an outfit covered in food and snot.

"BUT it is also the most rewarding job in the world. I am [explicit] knackered all the time, but I am happy. And I am lucky to have an amazing partner and between us our little family is everything I could want in life."

