Phillip Schofield reunites with wife Stephanie Lowe for night out The pair live separately from each other

Although Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe live separately from one another, the pair still enjoy a close bond.

And this was seen on Saturday night, as Phillip took Stephanie out to watch the one-off concert, An Audience with Adele. Phillip looked very dapper in his suit, while Stephanie looked so elegant in an all-black ensemble. The show, which will be broadcast on ITV later this month, attracted a star-studded audience for the This Morning presenter and his former partner to mingle with.

One such celebrity was Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara, and the presenter was blown away to meet her.

Sharing a selfie of the pair at the event, he enthused: "That's it then, life is complete! I've met Catherine O'Hara and she's SO SO lovely."

Phillip and Stephanie, who share daughter Molly and Ruby, have remained close friends, even after Phillip came out as gay last year.

Phillip and Stephanie still enjoy a close bond

At the time of the announcement, the star revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly Willoughby last year.

The star bumped into a Hollywood legend

Phillip added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."

He also applauded his wife and said she had been "incredible" in her support, despite acknowledging "the hurt that I am causing to my family". The presenter said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

