Ayda Field frequently shares insights into her family life, but one family member who is often absent from her feed is her brother, Dylan Trusell.

But on Tuesday, she delighted fans as she shared a small clip with him as they headed out to watch a Cinderella gala performance in order to support the Malala Fund - and they looked so alike they could have been twins! And it wasn't just Dylan that Ayda headed out with, as she also brought along her "bestie" for the special occasion. The mum-of four shared a sweet clip showing her dancing with Dylan, before strutting with her friend and then posing on the red carpet, all to the tune of Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.

WATCH: Ayda Field shares rare video of brother - and they could be twins!

And Ayda looked divine in a gorgeous flowing white dress that featured the most intricate blue floral design all over it. She finished her outfit off with a stunning pair of purple shoes that we immediately fell in love with.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "About last night. A Brother, A Bestie, And A Ball … All For A Good Cause."

And her fans got very excited as well, with one enthusing: "Beautiful Ayda, a million dollars," and a second added: "Ohh I love your dress so beautiful."

A third posted: "Looks like you had a fun evening!!!" and a fourth commented: "WOW!! Check you out!! You always look amazing!! This was your night!! These shoes, dress, and your hair... Beautiful, stunning. You were the bell of the ball!!"

Ayda and her brother looked so alike

But many others continued to rave about her dress calling it "lovely" and "superb".

Although the star doesn't share many clips of her brother, she does often post beautiful moments from her life as a mum-of-four.

One recent one included the lavish birthday treat that she and husband Robbie Williams threw for their son Charlie as he turned seven.

The star shared a video montage of his birthday which started out by a wall emblazoned with a Transformers logo and the words: "Charlie is 7," as well as several blue balloons and then the birthday boy was treated to a hearty breakfast spread with pancakes, blueberries, waffles and syrup.

The star frequently shares photos of her children

The family then headed out to a picturesque amusement park, where Charlie cleaned the windows of the 'Healthy Snack Factory' and took part in a firefighting ride, before being treated to what appeared to be a magic show.

The day ended in a fancy restaurant adorned with blue balloons where the birthday boy was given the most spectacular vanilla birthday cake.

Ayda had loving words for her seven-year-old son, as she wrote: "To Our Charlton…7 yrs old today …wow! Ever since the Oct. 27, 2014, you have blessed us in this world and have made every day the most beautiful day (even the ones with poop and tantrums:).

"It's all going so quickly, but we just wanted to let you know how truly blessed we feel to be your mommy and your daddy. Thank you for being totally awesome …HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHARLIE #happybirthday #birthdayboy #beautifulday #beautifulboy #charlieandthechocolatefactory AWxx."

