Why Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon had concerns for their children following in their footsteps The Hollywood couple are proud parents to Travis and Sosie

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are doting parents and couldn't be prouder of their grownup children Travis and Sosie.

The celebrity couple's kids have both followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry, and while they are more than supportive, they were initially worried about how their children would cope in the notoriously cut-throat environment.

Kevin suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform adorable duet

The Footloose told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Kevin Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are incredibly protective of their children

Luckily for Kevin and Kyra, their children are incredibly happy in their respective careers and are both thriving.

Travis is the singer in the band Contracult Collective and he plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

His proud mom recently went to watch him on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida.

Sosie Bacon has followed in her parents' footsteps as an actress

The event took place in November and the actress shared a photo on Instagram at the time of her son singing to the crowds, alongside a heartfelt message.

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!! "@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

Travis Bacon has made a name for himself as a singer

Sosie, meanwhile, is thriving in the acting world and starred alongside Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, which was released in April this year.

She is also going to be starring in upcoming Amazon Prime Video series As We See It, which premieres in January 2022.

