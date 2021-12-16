Frankie Bridge shared the cutest photo to social media on Thursday, and her many followers will no doubt have loved to see it.

The I'm a Celebrity star, who became a firm fan favourite during her time on the show, took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a sweet photo that showed herself smiling up at the camera with a sleeping baby draped over her lap!

The singer captioned the image: "Finally got to meet this little lady…she was born while I was in isolation! Well worth the wait! [Heart emoji]."

The former Saturdays star has two children of her own, Parker, eight, and Carter, six, and is a devoted mum. Frankie shares her sons with her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge.

The talented mum-of-two will be glad to reunite with her family and friends after her time in the castle, but she's already planning her next venture, as she recently revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Having become a Loose Women panellist and placed third in I'm a Celebrity, Frankie plans to do even more next year, and we can expect to see a new fitness plan from the star in January.

Frankie is a popular regular on Loose Women

She explained: "I've actually just teamed up with a fitness app, RWL, and am bringing out my own six-month plan in January, which I'm so excited about because it's a genuine love that I kind of started with those guys in lockdown."

Frankie went on to reveal that the plan is not focused on weight loss but making working out fun. "It's not about losing weight or anything like that," she said.

"It's all fun, easier workouts and there's a whole section on the mind and how to make those two things work together, which I'm really excited about." She then went on to tease future projects, saying: "I've got some great things in the pipeline, so I can't wait."

