Myleene Klass puts her age-defying skin down to this beauty gadget

Last month, Myleene Klass shocked us all when she celebrated her birthday. Fans couldn’t believe the mum of three was turning 43, and were quick to point out her amazingly youthful skin and glowing complexion. Want in? We've discovered Myleene's skin secret - and it's TikTok approved, too.

Forget fancy facials or uber-luxe skincare. Myleene credits the FOREO UFO 2, a handheld beauty gadget, for helping her achieve her age-defying skin.

UFO 2, £249, FOREO

The former Dancing on Ice contestant even took to Instagram in December to show off the handy device, and how she uses it. Wearing a fluffy white bathrobe and zero make-up, Myleene filmed her evening skincare routine in her gorgeous bathroom with a Hollywood style mirror in the background.

"How’s your skin feeling? It’s cold, it’s grey and my skin feels drier and more dehydrated than normal. I thought just slathering on some extra face cream should do the trick but I’ve discovered something even better,” she told fans.

"I’ve removed all my make up so I can show you how the new FOREO UFO 2 works.

Myleene showed fans her gloriously glowing skin

"It takes 90 seconds and it will immediately make your skin look and feel phenomenal, exactly the same effect as if you’ve just had a super luxurious facial.

"Wait till you see how glowy and fresh your skin will look. Honestly, just wait!"

Myleene admitted that she's not always been as kind to her skin. "When I was younger, I threw everything at my skin. I didn't even take my make-up off. Now I pay more attention to my skin. Once you get older, it's something you have to accept...Plus I'm a tired mum, up with my teething toddler at the moment, and I don't get enough sleep or drink enough water."

Fans praised the TV presenter’s “natural beauty” and “lovely skin”, and we can see why. Without a scrap of make-up on, Myleene’s skin was positively glowing.

UFO Mini 2, £159, FOREO

With over 45million hashtag views on TikTok, the FOREO UFO 2 is one of the most talked about beauty gadgets of the year and dubbed the 'power-masking' tool. Combining a skin-friendly cocktail of LED light therapy, T-sonic pulsations, and heat and cooling modes with a sheet mask, the FOREO UFO 2 boosts the effects of the sheet mask while helping your skin to absorb its ingredients even better.

Cannabis Seed Oil sheet masks, £18.99 for pack of 6, FOREO

There's even a mini version too, for extra cute points, and a range of sheet masks for different skin concerns, including a new Cannabis Seed Oil mask for reducing redness and calming skin, and a Bulgarian Rose mask for hydrating dry skin.

If it gives us an ounce of Myleene's glow, we're in!

