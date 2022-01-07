Christine Lampard's stepdaughter Isla, 14, nearly towers over her in rare Christmas family photo Isla is Frank Lampard's daughter with ex-wife Elen Rivas

Christine Lampard rarely shows family pictures on social media, so fans were in for a treat on Thursday as the Loose Women star shared a photo of herself alongside her stepdaughter Isla.

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard's lifelike anniversary cake will blow your mind

The picture, which was quickly liked by nearly 12,000 of her fans, showed Christine and Isla posing backwards to the camera in front of Soho Farmhouse's restaurant whilst wearing the same black coat by Wallis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

"Twinning with my not so little anymore stepdaughter @isla.rl @wallisfashion #wallisfashion #wallis #gift," she captioned the post.

READ: Christine Lampard's daring wedding dress had Kate Middleton vibes – photos and details

RELATED: How Christine Lampard stays in amazing shape through her daily diet

Holly Willoughby loved the rare photo, and wrote: "Awww," alongside a red heart emoji.

Christine and Isla posing together at Soho Farmhouse

A fan added: "Beautiful family," whilst another remarked: "My goodness she's nearly as tall as you. So grown up. Gorgeous coat and loving Isla's boots, are they @wallisfashion x."

Christine has a great relationship with Frank Lampard's two daughters with ex-partner Elen Rivas, Luna and Isla. The star, who shares two children of her own with the former footballer, Patricia and Freddie, has spoken out before about their wonderful bond.

She has previously praised them for helping her take care of baby Patricia, who she welcomed with Frank back in 2018.

The presenter pictured with her children, Patricia and Freddie

"They're brilliant," she told her Loose Women colleagues. "Even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Back in 2018, Christine opened up about being a stepmum and said it helped her prepare for motherhood. "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner," she told Lorraine. "That is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."