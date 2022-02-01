Blake Shelton sparks emotional reaction after duet with young boy who needs a heart transplant The Voice judge and his wife Gwen Stefani were in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton has sung with some of the most famous music stars around the globe but nothing could have prepared his fans for his latest duet.

The country music sensation was performing in Oklahoma on 30 January when he invited six-year-old, Wyatt McKee, up on stage with him.

In an emotional moment, which has since been shared across social media, the little boy then held up a sign which read: "Your smallest, biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old waiting on a heart transplant."

Blake reacted by reminding the crowd: "Think y'all are having a bad day? Put that in perspective right there, man."

Wyatt asked if he could sing a rendition of God's Country with Blake, and the stepfather-of-three happily obliged.

The moment was shared by the lad's mother, Harley McKee, and social media exploded with tearful fans and others who wanted to share Wyatt's story in the hopes it could help him.

This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing "God's Country" with me Wyatt! https://t.co/M0dhUfSHv3 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 30, 2022

Blake and his fan Wyatt brought fans to tears

Blake also reposted the message on Twitter and wrote: "This little buddy made my night. Thank you for singing "God's Country" with me Wyatt!"

The response was overwhelming as one fan commented: "Yes @blakeshelton when I saw this I cried like a baby also. Knowing what he needs very soon! And I think the ones that saw this video they saw how much you were into Wyatt & letting Wyatt’s dream singing #GodsCountry."

Another added: "This just made my day Smiling face with 3 hearts Blake you are the best! Wyatt will always remember this moment! Prayers he is able to get his heart transplant n live a long and healthy life. Humanity still does exist."

Blake was performing in Oklahoma when he brought the little boy on stage

According to his mom's message, Wyatt suffers from a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome in which the left side of the heart is badly underdeveloped.

Alongside the clip of Blake and Wyatt performing and before the star shared it, Harley added: "I don't know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person.

"He absolutely made Wyatt's day, thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!!"

"Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong," she added.

