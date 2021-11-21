Angelina Jolie pens heartfelt message alongside photo of daughter Shiloh and son Pax The Hollywood star is a doting mom to six children

Angelina Jolie was beaming with pride on Friday as she stepped out onto the red carpet alongside two of her six children.

The Hollywood star was joined by daughter Shiloh, 15, and son Pax, 17, at the LA premiere for the film Paper & Glue.

The Maleficent star is friends with the film's director, French artist JR, and she posed alongside him, Shiloh and Pax at the event, in photos posted on her Instagram account.

Alongside the images, the actress penned a heartfelt message about the movie, which follows JR around the globe as he builds some of his most monumental projects.

Angelina wrote: "I was proud to speak last night at the LA premiere at @museumoftolerance of my friend @jr‘s new film Paper & Glue.

"In so much of culture today, art is synonymous with money. The film will remind you of the other side of art. Art that belongs to the people. Art arising from the street.

Angelina Jolie shared a sweet photo with her children Shiloh and Pax on the red carpet

"So much energy today goes into keeping us apart, separated and suspicious. Whole ideologies and political projects are built on creating and exploiting supposed differences between us. And we’ve been lulled into thinking that the way things are in the world is just the way it is. And nothing can really change."

She continued: "In fact, there is so much that we ought to question. And perhaps the most revolutionary thing anyone can do in our world is to bring people together - in the way art sometimes can."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You had a beautiful speech and looked so beautiful too!" while another wrote: "This is so true!" A third simply responded with a series of love heart emojis.

The Maleficent star is a doting mom to six children

The award-winning actress has had a busy few weeks attending premieres, following the release of Marvel's Eternals, in which she stars in.

The proud mom attended premieres for the film around the world, accompanied by her children.

