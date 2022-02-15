Louise Redknapp looks flawless as she poses with her sweet 'Valentine' days after family death The singer is believed to be single

Louise Redknapp has given fans an intimate glimpse inside her Valentine's Day celebrations. Taking to Instagram to share a few posts, the singer was seen posing with her sweet "Valentine" - her pet dog Rudi.

"My perfect Valentine, Rudi [heart emoji]," she simply remarked across a sweet selfie of the two.

She also added a short clip of her playing with some bulldogs. "What better way to spend a Valentine's Day," Louise continued: "Thank you @colourbulls_uk for letting me come and spend the day with your beautiful bulldogs."

The outing comes days after the sad passing of her Shar-Pei, Blu. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Eternal singer shared an emotional message. "I am absolutely heartbroken that we had to say goodbye to our little girl Blu early this morning," she wrote.

"I am going to miss you so much my darling girl, you're escaping through the fence, chasing the squirrels out of the garden, our long walks in the woods watching you run carefree, going upstairs when we say 'bed time' and getting on mummy's bed instead of in your own and most of all your kisses and cuddles every day."

She continued: "I wanted to share this with you because I know so many of you follow their insta page and loved seeing what Blu and Rudi were up to and loved them as much as we did.

"We'll miss you so much, sleep tight our gorgeous Bluebells. Love you forever Mummy, Chaz and Beau Beau's Xxx."

It seems the beloved pooch – who has been in the family since she was a puppy - predominantly lived with Louise rather than her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

The former professional footballer - who has been honeymooning with second wife Frida and their baby son Raphael - uploaded two throwback snaps of the beautiful Shar Pei. "Goodbye beautiful girl, we will miss you so much [broken heart emoji]. Blu [heart emoji]," he wrote.

