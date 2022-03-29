Hilary Duff mourns heartbreaking death of her dog as fans send support The Younger star is also a mother to three kids

Hilary Duff took to social media to reveal that she was left heartbroken by the loss of one of her beloved dogs, Jak.

With a series of photographs she shared, the actress spoke of her memories with her dog and how she spent almost twenty years with him.

She wrote: "Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine ….We won't miss you peeing all over the house or barking all night…but I was so lucky to get almost two decades with you!!

"You watched me bring all my babies home. You, Lola, and Dubie taught me so much responsibility before having these human babies and you sure gave me a lot of comfort and love when I needed it the most!"

She concluded: "Night night angel. Know it's endless [bone emoji]s up there for you! Say Hi to the OG pack. Love you guys."

Hilary felt the love and support of her friends and fans, with Ashley Tisdale leaving a couple of brokenhearted emojis in her wake.

Hilary mourned the death of her beloved dog Jak

Another wrote: "So much love your way. Sweet baby," with a third adding: "Sorry for your loss sending you guys love," and one also saying: "So sorry for your loss. My prayers to you and your family."

The How I Met Your Father star is not only a dog mom but is also a mother to three kids, Luca Cruz, ten, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks Violet, three, and Mae, one, who she shares with current husband Matthew Koma.

Soon after giving birth to Mae, the actress spoke to People about the pressures of being a parent to three, saying: "I have help, but babies just want their mom.

"Even Luca is still like, 'Mom, Mom, Mom.' Mom cooks the thing the right way, and Mom packs the bag the right way. It's crazy.

The actress is a mom-of-three

"It's a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, 'That third kid really gets you.' And they're right!"



