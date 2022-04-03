Catherine Zeta-Jones shares unbelievable family throwbacks for sentimental tribute to her mother The star definitely gets it from her mom

Fans of Catherine Zeta-Jones can't help but comment on the same thing after the star shared a sentimental family tribute, revealing a candid glimpse of her beloved mom.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' £335k engagement ring was inspired by royal scandal

In honor of her mom's birthday, the star shared an incredible video montage with never before seen photos and videos of her, even including one of the two with none other than Elton John.

The actress' parents are Patricia Fair and David James Jones, and she grew up in Swansea, Wales.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine stunned fans with a video of herself singing and playing the piano inside her luxurious New York home

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones supported by fans as she issues emotional message on Ukraine

The video features a variety of candid pictures which sees the star's mother dancing and playing dress-up with her grandchildren – Catherine's two kids with Michael Douglas, Dylan and Carys – as well as on vacation with the family.

The No Reservations star captioned the heartfelt tribute with: "Happy Birthday to my Mam! You bring us all so much joy! You are my Queen! I love you!"

Fans didn't miss a chance to comment on their identical looks, writing: "What an adorable, fun tribute to your Mama/twin, Cath... wishing your gorgeous Mam Patricia the happiest of birthdays," and: "This is so cute!!! Happy birthday to your mam," as well as: "You look so much like your Mam! Happy Birthday."

The incredible video montage

Another recent tribute to her mother in honor of Mother's Day had fans reacting the same way.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones films in jaw-dropping garden - and it's paradise

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates special day with adorable photograph of rarely seen family member

The sweet post featured an incredible photograph of the mother-daughter duo with a blurry, sepia tone. Catherine appears to be no more than five years old, and her black hair is styled with bangs.

Catherine with her two children and parents

She shared it next to a modern day picture of the two in a similar pose, proving not only their uncanny resemblance to one another but how they truly haven't changed decades later.

The look-alikes continue generation after generation, as the mother-of-two has a twin of her own in her daughter, Carys, who is 18.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.