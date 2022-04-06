Romeo Beckham cheered on by family at extra-special football match The Beckhams are in Miami ahead of Brooklyn's wedding

It has been an action-packed week for the Beckhams ahead of Brooklyn's wedding to fiancée Nicola Peltz on Saturday, but they all found time to support Romeo Beckham at a very special football match on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old was cheered on by family as he took to the pitch for Inter Miami – his dad David's football club. Romeo has played for the club's reserve team, Fort Lauderdale CF, since September 2021.

Romeo took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos from the event, including one that showed his football kit hanging up ahead of the match, and another that showed his dad sitting on the sidelines while he played.

Romeo's cousin Libby Adams, who is the daughter of Victoria's sister Louise, also shared a couple of photos from the match on Instagram Stories, revealing how she was showing her support with her own personalised football shirt with her name on the back.

Romeo's cousin shared a photo from the match

Meanwhile, her sister Tallulah – who celebrated her 20th birthday with a family meal on Monday – shared her own photo from the sideline showing it was a true family affair.

The Beckhams and their extended family have all been in Miami for the past week in the lead up to Brooklyn's wedding, which is set to take place over the weekend. They have been making the most of their time in the city by enjoying a pool day together at a luxury hotel, gathering for a celebratory birthday meal for Tallulah's birthday, and also spending time on their £5million yacht.

Romeo has played for Inter Fort Lauderdale since 2021

David bought his 93.5ft vessel in 2021, and has named it Seven in homage to his football career and the number he wore on his shirts for Manchester United and England.

The 46-year-old even helped to design the luxurious yacht, after reportedly being inspired by holidays with Elton John and David Furnish on their boat.

