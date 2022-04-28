Chris Rock finally breaks his social media silence following Will Smith slap at the Oscars The 57-year-old is currently touring the world

Chris Rock has returned to social media, 45 days after his last post. The comedian's last photo was shared four days before attending the Oscars, where he was slapped live by fellow actor Will Smith, who took offence to his joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Chris simply shared a promo picture of his latest tour, Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour, and announced his following shows in Paris, which will take place in mid-May.

"Three nights in Paris. More dates to come," he simply wrote.

Whilst the 57-year-old made no mention of what had happened at the Oscars, fans rushed to welcome him and send him encouraging messages.

"We love you, Chris!!!!" wrote one, whilst a second added: "You are a class act. Blessings to you."

A third remarked: "You haven't posted in a while man glad you're ok and doing well."

"We stand with Chris Rock," said another.

Chris is yet to fully open up about the ordeal but has made subtle references to it during his tour.

During his latest stand-up show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Centre, Chris joked: "I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises...for the most part."

In early April during a gig in California, he said: "I'm okay. I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back."

His family, however, have been more vocal, with his mum Rose being the latest to speak out.

Speaking on a local South Carolina news station, WIS-TV, she said: "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened… When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me. Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me.

"No one heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, 'What just happened?'" She added that she initially thought it was a staged slap until Will began shouting: "Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth" at Chris.