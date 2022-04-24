Zara Tindall's effortlessly chic outfit for night out with husband Mike we almost missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall, 40, joined husband Mike Tindall, 43, for a glamorous evening out on Friday as the duo attended a charity evening in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity and Restart Rugby - and her outfit was stylish and sophisticated.

The daughter of Princess Anne looked elegant as ever, sporting a crisp white blouse complete with a pie-crust neckline and striking panelled detailing down the bodice. The mother-of-three wore her blonde hair in a sleek side part, styling her glossy locks into a neat chignon.

A photograph posted to sports broadcaster and podcaster Simon Thomas' Instagram pictured Zara and Mike wrapped in an embrace alongside friends as they posed for a group snap around a dining table.

Simon captioned the post: "#thewarinwandsworth What. A. Night. Nothing but huge admiration for @alexpaynetv & @archie.curzon for putting together such an incredible evening.

Zara and Mike enjoyed an evening out together on Friday

"Not only did Payno & Curzon absolutely rip it up in the ring for three rounds; but they raised some serious money for two brilliant charities - @thebraintumourcharity and @restartrugby.

"Boys it was an absolute pleasure to play a small part in the evening, you both should be incredibly proud," Simon wrote of the evening which was organised in aid of charity.

Zara's stylish shirt looks just like this 'Broderie Trim Blouse' from high street favourite, Boden. The elegant high neckline with ruffle detailing on this blouse is a refined touch, while the airy blouson sleeves are both voluminous and feminine.

The intricate trim down the buttoned front closure is a detail worth showing off - pair it with fitted, high-waisted trousers to channel Zara's effortless glamour.

Broderie Trim Blouse, was £89, now £59.50, Boden

Zara knows how to turn heads with her sensational style, and last Sunday she did exactly that as she stepped out looking incredible for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

The royal sported a chic navy blue and white L.K.Bennett dress which had a statement polka dot print and was embellished with glitzy statement buttons. Simply stunning!

