Exclusive: Country music star Brett Eldredge addresses Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Country music singer Brett Eldredge is the first to admit that he's a very private man – but after two years, he has finally addressed those Kelly Clarkson dating rumors.

MORE: Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

The Songs About You singer – who releases his seventh studio album of the same name on June 17 – was first linked to Kelly following their Christmas duet, Under The Mistletoe, in 2020, shortly after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brett Eldredge shares sad health news with fans

Now, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! US, Brett has opened up about his admiration for the Whole Lotta Woman hitmaker.

Admitting he has been a fan of Kelly's since her breakthrough on American Idol, Brett said of their duet: "Kelly reached out about doing Under The Mistletoe and I'm a huge fan of hers. I remember seeing her in concert when she was on the American Idol tour after she had just won and I was so in awe of the power of her voice and just the person she was."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes surprising confession about marriage

SEE: Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

He added: "I couldn't believe I got to sing with her. The fact that [she] reached out was so cool." Addressing the dating rumors that followed their duet, Brett said: "Yeah, those always come. It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with."

Brett and Kelly worked together in 2020

He added: "I've been very fortunate to get to work with incredible women, and just powerful human beings and great people too, and to get to share the stage with them, it's a dream."

Of course, Kelly isn't the only female Brett has enjoyed a successful collaboration with. Back in 2016, he duetted with Meghan Trainor on another Christmas track, Baby It's Cold Outside.

"I love powerful female vocalists that just move me," he said of working with both Kelly and Meghan. "Meghan I knew, she was a songwriter at one point in Nashville, and she and I were part of People magazine's 'One to Watch', and we had an event together so we met and became friends," he added.

Brett's new single is out now

"I loved her style - she loves that throwback kind of 50s sound, and she loves [Frank] Sinatra and we bonded over that - and so we did Baby It's Cold Outside and it became a big hit."

Brett is currently on a UK tour and has two more dates playing Manchester O2 Ritz on Sunday, May 8, and London's O2 Forum, Kentish Town, on Tuesday, May 10. Tickets are available from Live Nation. His new single, Songs About You, is available now, and his new album, also titled Songs About You, is out June 17 and available to pre-order from Amazon.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.