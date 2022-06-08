Tim McGraw wows his youngest daughter with surprising picture Tim and wife Faith Hill have three daughters

Tim McGraw left his youngest daughter Audrey in shock on Tuesday when he shared a surprising new picture on social media.

The singer and 1883 actor posted a snap of his truck full of plants and soil he'd picked up from the local nursery, captioning the post: "Back at it again!"

"Omg," Audrey simply wrote in reply, responding to the number of flower pots he had purchased.

A second picture revealed the wide variety he was getting ready to replant.

Tim's fans also praised him for still being the same man who plants his own flowers: "This here, right here. As famous and successful as you are, this is still something you do yourself. This is why we, your fans, enjoy everything you do. We can connect and still relate to you."

Tim and wife Faith Hill are doting parents to their three daughters - and they're growing up fast, with Audrey leaving the nest last year.

Tim surprised fans with his haul

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star added: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Tim and Faith with daughter Audrey

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

The couple often pay tribute to their children on social media, and just last month Tim posted a heartfelt message dedicated to his oldest daughter Gracey on her birthday.

Tim and Faith are also dad and mom to middle child Maggie.

