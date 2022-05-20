Kylie Minogue resembles a rock goddess in black mini dress The songstress released a remixed track of her iconic song

Songstress Kylie Minogue turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night as she posed in a sensational LBD.

The Spinning Around hitmaker looked ultra-glam in her tuxedo-style, black mini dress with revealing bandage details. True to her style, Kylie exuded rock goddess with her bold eye make-up look and tousled blonde, beach waves.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue holidays in paradise

She finished the look with hints of sparkle in the form of statement rings and a luxurious, snakeskin clutch.

Much to the delight of her legions of fans around the world, the star has been posting regular, glam outfit updates on her Instagram page.

And this week was no exception as the star shared an elegant photo of her silky, white dress along with the caption: "Getting reeeeeadddyyyyy!!"

Kylie looked sensational in her mini dress

Her fans jumped to the comments section in awe of the 53-year-old's style, with one adding: "Beautiful in white lighting up Cannes." Another added: "It's giving Aphrodite."

Her post even garnered the attention of fellow celebrities, with the likes of Clara Amfo and Tess Daly heaping praise on the songstress. Tess penned: "LOVE", along with two fire emojis.

Kylie beamed as she spoke about the release of her remixed song

Earlier that day, Kylie announced the release of her new Can't Get you Out of My Head remixed track and music video which has been remastered by DJ Peggy Gou.

The catchy remix was commissioned by Magnum ice cream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the song.

Magnum later hosted a party in celebration of the release with the ice cream brand choosing to live stream the big event.

In one of the clips, the hitmaker can be seen dancing side-by-side with Peggy performing snippets from Kylie's iconic dance which accompanies Can't Get you Out of My Head.

