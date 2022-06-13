Janette and Aljaz have fans saying the same thing after latest appearance The duo attended the British Soap Awards

Janette Manrara looked regal in red as she stepped out to present an award at the British Soap Awards at London's Hackney Empire on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old professional dancer put on a radiant display as she cosied up to her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec. Matching the red carpet, Janette rocked a silky red floor-length Ferona gown which did well to accentuate her stunning figure.

Boasting an origami neckline, her unique dress was truly eye-catching. She teamed her gown with an ornate bracelet clutch, chunky gold rings, and a nude manicure.

The former Strictly star styled her brunette hair in a side part and kept her locks in loose waves for an effortlessly glamorous look. She contoured her cheekbones with plenty of bronzer for a natural sun-kissed effect.

Janette was joined by Aljaž who looked impressively suave in his black suit. The 32-year-old undid his top buttons for a more relaxed feel and finished off his outfit with patent leather shoes and a chunky designer watch.

The couple looked radiant on the red carpet

She marked the occasion by posting a carousel of pictures on her Instagram page and many of their fans rushed to say the same thing.

Pointing out their impressive presenting credentials, one penned: "I would love to see Aljaž and Janette present It Takes Two."

Another added: "You both looked incredible last night and did such a great job presenting that award."

A third remarked: "TV royalty, you guys!"

TV presenter Gethin Jones poked fun at Janette's lavish bag, saying: "You carrying your coffee?", to which Janette responded with a laughing face emoji.

Janette's ornate clutch bag garnered attention

The annual awards ceremony honours the best moments in British soap operas. The duo presented the "Best Dramatic Performance Award" which was awarded to Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.

Following two years of Covid disruption, Philip Schofield returned to our screens to present the televised ceremony. Emmerdale came out on top winning the "Best British Soap" award along with three other awards including "Best Leading Performer" for Paige Sandhu, "Best Performance" for Mark Charnock, and "Best Family" for The Dingles.

