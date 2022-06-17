Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking reality of working 'stone's throw' from Ukraine

Jennifer Aniston has shared the heartbreaking reality of working in Europe earlier in 2022 during the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

MORE: Angelina Jolie pictured in Ukrainian coffee shop amid Russian invasion

The Friends actress was filming Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sander in Paris, France and she has now shared that three months were "challenging" because not only had she not spent that much time away from home since the beginning of the pandemic but that "Ukraine was a stone's throw away."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston talks about divorce post-Friends on Ellen

Admitting she felt "so useless" during that time, the actress told People magazine: "I reminded myself that this is what people need.

"People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute."

MORE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's $21million home

In the early hours of Thursday 24 February, Russian forces invaded the country and in the months since then the violence has played out on our screens and on social media.

Prominent figures have spoken out against the actions of the Russian government, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who released a statement.

Jennifer was filming the sequel to Murder Mystery

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," it read.

However in the 114 days since the invasion began little has happened to stop Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian cities are still under siege and surfer daily air strikes, and at least 1,348 people have been killed in Mariupol since the beginning of the war, making it the "deadliest place in Ukraine", United Nations’ top human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has made numerous appearances at awards shows and high profile events to raise awareness of the struggles of his country. The former actor also pre recorded a message for the 2022 Grammy Awards in which he urged the global community to continue to raise their voices against Putin and remind the world of the atrocities being committed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here