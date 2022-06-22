Nicole Kidman's lookalike niece just wore the most amazing latex gown - see photo There are strong genes in this famous family

Nicole Kidman's niece, Lucia Hawley, is all grown up and looking more and more like her famous aunt every day.

The 24-year-old - who also bares a striking resemblance to her mom, Antonia - was dressed to impress recently in a latex, pink gown which was sure to turn heads.

Nicole's sister proudly shared the photos of Lucia on Instagram at the Logie Awards in Australia.

Lucia looked right at home on the red carpet as she strutt her stuf fin the edgy strapless dress.

She let the gown do the talking and kept her hair swept back and wore a simple necklace as an accessory. "Pretty in pink," her journalist mother simply captioned the snapshot.

Lucia graduated from college last year and is now following in Nicole's footsteps, and focusing on a career in film production.

Nicole Kidman's niece looked right at home on the red carpet

In 2021, she spoke to Stellar Magazine and said: "I'm working for a production company on a documentary, which is really cool – and currently confidential, so I can't discuss too much about that," she said.

"It's been interesting working in a full-time capacity, compared to studying. And just kind of going, 'OK, I've got to dedicate myself to this because this is the real deal'. It's fun and kind of daunting at the same time."

Antonia avoided the Hollywood scene to live her life with her four children in Australia, where she and Nicole were raised.

Nicole Kidman's sister and niece live in Australia

Nicole is incredibly close to her family and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic she moved back to her home country from Nashville with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.

Discussing being closer to her loved ones during an interview with the New York Times, Nicole said: "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids."

