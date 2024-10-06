Steph McGovern surprises with ultra-rare photo of daughter

TV star Steph McGovern has shared a rare snapshot of her daughter - and she's grown up so much!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former BBC Breakfast star uploaded a snapshot of herself with her little girl balanced on her shoulders.

The picture showed Steph, 42, flashing a huge grin whilst her daughter, four, clung on to her forehead with both hands.

For the autumnal outing, Steph donned a dark denim jacket and some funky glasses whilst her daughter looked beyond precious dressed in a pair of candyfloss pink leggings and a navy coat blazoned with floral sprigs.

In her caption, the mother-of-one quipped: "When is your child too big for a shoulder carry?" before adding: "Asking for a friend."

Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019. She shares her little girl with her partner whose identity remains a mystery.

Since welcoming her child, the author and TV star has kept her daughter out of the spotlight and continues to conceal her face in social media posts.

Reflecting on her decision to protect her family's privacy, she told The Express in 2022: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them.

"My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinion of others."

The Steph's Packed Lunch star appears content with her little brood and doesn't appear to be in a rush to expand her family. "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question," she told Woman & Home.

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."

Who is Steph's partner?

It has previously been reported that Steph's girlfriend works as a TV executive. The family-of-three live together in Yorkshire, with Steph occasionally sharing glimpses inside their quirky home.

Whilst Steph hasn't spoken at length about her partner and their relationship, over the years she has shared a handful of heartwarming snippets.

During a candid conversation with Yours Magazine, Steph spoke about the secret to their happy relationship and how they deal with conflict.

Opening up, she explained: "My partner and I have this brilliant rule where, if we're miffed about something, we have 24 hours in which to voice it. It means we have some cracking rows, but we solve things fairly quickly."

Elsewhere, she mused on their differences, telling the publication: "What I've learned about relationships is you have to put in the effort. It's about listening. For example, if I'm ill, I like to be left alone to get on with it – no fuss. Whereas my partner likes to be taken care of."