Peter Andre's son Junior breaks silence after mum Katie Price avoids jail sentence

Junior Andre recently launched his first single, Slide, and since then, his music career is the only thing on his mind.

The star rarely posts family updates on social media and has been dedicated to promoting the launch of his first song for months – even on Friday, as his mum, Katie Price, headed to Lewes Crown Court to find out if she would be jailed for breaking a restraining order.

Just minutes after it was announced that Katie avoided jail but would have to do 170 hours of community service and pay £1,500 costs, the 17-year-old took to his Stories to proudly reveal that his song Slide was number three in Today's Apple Music Hits, behind Burna Boy's Last Last and Gorillaz' Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat).

The screengrab, which featured a picture of Drake, read: "Can't believe I'm next to Drake."

Junior is proud of his first single's success

Despite his mother's court drama, this has no doubt been Junior's best week of his life, as he revealed on his Instagram earlier this week.

"How has it already been one week since my Slide launch party‼️ Thank you so much to everyone who came down, and everyone who's showing Slide more love and support than I could ever have imagined."

He added: "Appreciate every single one of you. This has been one of the best weeks of my life so far, and it’s still just the beginning! Who's got Slide on their summer playlists."

The teenager has been promoting his music career for months

Adding to his joy, Junior and his sister Princess accompanied their mother Katie to their aunt Sophie's wedding on Wednesday.

Princess lived up to her name with her choice of outfit which exuded Disney princess. Dressed to impress, the youngster matched outfits with mum, Katie, and sister, Bunny. She wore her voluminous curls loose down her back for a picture-perfect look.

Katie treated her followers to regular sneak peeks of her sister Sophie’s big day, as she married fiancé Harry Brooks. In another clip, the former glamour model shared a video of Junior dancing with Bunny whilst lip-syncing his new single, Slide. Dressed in a fitted navy suit and red tie, the 17-year-old put on a dapper display as he entertained his younger sibling.