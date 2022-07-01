Becky Hill reveals dream collaborations at O2 Silver Clef Awards

The blue carpet was rolled out for the O2 Silver Clef Awards last week as celebrities arrived in style to commemorate Nordoff Robbins’ life changing music therapy and honour award winning artists who have created an impact through their work.

Host of the charity event Peter Andre, who has his own chart topping track record in the music industry, believes music unites people. "The two things in life that break down the barriers of race, nationality, language, colour is music and food. You could be from India and not speak any English but you could love a song by George Michael or by Michael Jackson and food it's the same, you can be British and love Indian food."

But for Becky Hill, who was being honoured with the Best Female Award, it’s more personal. "I think there's been a lot of times when I haven't been able to process the feeling myself and I haven't been able to put it into words but I've been able to put it into song. I've always said that my music is like diary entries and when I look back to the stuff I wrote when I was 19, I know where I was, what I was feeling."

Now, the 28-year-old is hoping to share that passion with another artist. "I may or may not be collaborating with Joel Corry, that might be happening. A dream collaboration of mine would be Calvin Harris so I'm going to try and stalk him in Ibiza and see if I can track him down."

Recognised with the Outstanding Achievement Award was Jools Holland, "I learned to play the piano when I was a little and it changed my life in a positive way, I think the more you can give the opportunity to other people the better it is," he says.

The singer won Best Female Award

"Without music I don't know what I'd be, a train driver, a policeman, a bank robber who knows."

And classical soul musician Alexis Ffrench also knew his calling from a young age "I used to jam along on the kitchen table to Stevie Wonder and at four years old I would say he was probably my best teacher. I think giving people the ability to express themselves through music is a human right for everyone, young and old."

The 52-year-old received the Classical Award and had no doubt how he would celebrate. “I went for a run today with my wife, and we're going to Grand Prix this weekend so I think we might have a little wee celebration at the British Grand Prix."

