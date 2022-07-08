Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster dons stunning mini dress for fun beach photo

Penny Lancaster and her family are already enjoying the summer holidays, and on Thursday, Rod Stewart's wife posted a stunning photo from the beach – much to her fans' delight.

The 51-year-old headed to a beach in Malibu to see the sunset and couldn't help but pose for a fun picture in the meantime.

In the photo, Penny can be seen donning a black mini dress, with her blonde hair loose in soft waves, whilst posing inside a pink float featuring bananas.

Fans rushed to comment on the lovely snap, with many calling her "beautiful".

Penny Lancaster is currently in Malibu

"You are such an amazing woman... beautiful inside and out… come back to Loose Women, I miss you terribly," wrote one, whilst another added: "Absolutely beautiful, she is the best-looking woman that Rod has ever been with. She is such a great person and has a beautiful personality."

A third wondered: "I'm a big Rod fan, are you on holiday?"

Penny and Rod often holiday in Malibu and are usually joined by their two children, Aiden, 11, and 16-year-old Alastair, as well as Rod's other six children from previous relationships.

The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary last month

Rod is a father to eight children in total. He was married to Alana from 1979 until 1984, and together they share Kimberly Stewart, 42, and Sean. In 1987, he welcomed daughter Ruby Stewart, 35, with model Kelly Emberg, and he also shares two children with second wife Rachel; Renee, 30, born in June 1992, and Liam, born September 1994.

Rod and Penny started dating in 1999 and were married in June 2007 in Portofino, They welcomed Alastair in November 2005 followed by Aiden in February 2011. He is also a father to daughter Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1963 and placed up for adoption; the pair have since reconciled.