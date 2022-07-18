Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay look so in love at very special dinner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked so in love as they stepped out at the shard in central London on Sunday for a stunning "family dinner".

MORE: Exclusive: Strictly's Tess Daly unveils empowering swimwear collection in poolside shoot

The A-list duo looked sensational as they posed alongside the ultra-glamorous bar at the Aqua Shard restaurant and took in the incredible views from the 31st floor.Z

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching I'm A Celebrity final

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two captioned two photos from the glamorous evening. She penned: "Evenings spent having family dinners watching the sun set at @aquashard."

READ: Tess Daly stuns fans with sultry golden hour selfie

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly looks beautiful in breathtaking beach photo

In the first photo, Tess was the picture of summer as she stood beside her husband donning a black, capped sleeve jumpsuit. The star also had a pair of stylish sunglasses resting on the top of the fabulous ensemble.



The star shared the update with her 804,000 followers

She wore her beautiful blonde tresses in relaxed waves and all swept to one side. Whilst Vernon rocked a chic silk black shirt for the glamorous evening.

The second photo shared by the Strictly Come Dancing host captured the fabulous view of London Bridge the Kay-Daly clan enjoyed.

Friends and fans of the duo flocked to comment on the gorgeous snap. One follower penned: "Beautiful photos and lovely couple."

A second wrote: "Great couple, lovely photo x." A third added: "Great photo of your both looking beaut and amazing views," with a heart eyes emoji.

The duo got married in 2003

A fourth said: "Lovely pic of the two of you."

The husband-and-wife duo are parents to two beautiful daughters Phoebe, 17 and Amber, 13.

Last week, the 53-year-old let her hair down as she enjoyed a fun-filled day at Thorpe Park.

Tess looked incredible

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a carousel of snaps posing in front of the thrilling rides to document her adventurous afternoon.

The blonde beauty was a vision as she rocked a stylish geometric River Island vest top, stylish black denim shorts, a stunning straw fedora, and a pair of ultra-glam sunglasses.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.