Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay look so in love at very special dinner

The couple were a vision!

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked so in love as they stepped out at the shard in central London on Sunday for a stunning "family dinner".

The A-list duo looked sensational as they posed alongside the ultra-glamorous bar at the Aqua Shard restaurant and took in the incredible views from the 31st floor.Z

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two captioned two photos from the glamorous evening. She penned: "Evenings spent having family dinners watching the sun set at @aquashard."

In the first photo, Tess was the picture of summer as she stood beside her husband donning a black, capped sleeve jumpsuit. The star also had a pair of stylish sunglasses resting on the top of the fabulous ensemble.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)


The star shared the update with her 804,000 followers

She wore her beautiful blonde tresses in relaxed waves and all swept to one side. Whilst Vernon rocked a chic silk black shirt for the glamorous evening.

The second photo shared by the Strictly Come Dancing host captured the fabulous view of London Bridge the Kay-Daly clan enjoyed.

Friends and fans of the duo flocked to comment on the gorgeous snap. One follower penned: "Beautiful photos and lovely couple."

A second wrote: "Great couple, lovely photo x." A third added: "Great photo of your both looking beaut and amazing views," with a heart eyes emoji.

The duo got married in 2003

A fourth said: "Lovely pic of the two of you."

The husband-and-wife duo are parents to two beautiful daughters Phoebe, 17 and Amber, 13.

Last week, the 53-year-old let her hair down as she enjoyed a fun-filled day at Thorpe Park.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess looked incredible

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a carousel of snaps posing in front of the thrilling rides to document her adventurous afternoon.

The blonde beauty was a vision as she rocked a stylish geometric River Island vest top, stylish black denim shorts, a stunning straw fedora, and a pair of ultra-glam sunglasses.

