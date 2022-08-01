Kelly Ripa's famous sub revealed on Live as star enjoys well-deserved vacation The Live star has the week off from work

Kelly Ripa is well and truly on vacation mode as the TV favorite has some much-deserved time off work.

The Live host was subbed on Monday's show by country star Luke Bryan, who kept her seat warm alongside regular co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly is no doubt enjoying some time with her husband Mark Consuelos and their family, likely jetting off somewhere for a summer holiday.

VIDEO: A look at Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

The Generation Gap host has been presenting Live since 2001 and has co-hosted the morning show alongside the late Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, before being joined by current co-host Ryan in 2017.

From time to time, Kelly's husband Mark has also acted as the perfect temporary replacement when Ryan has taken a vacation.

Kelly and Ryan have great on-screen chemistry and are good friends in real life too. In an interview with ET in 2020, Ryan got emotional as he spoke about his co-star.

Kelly Ripa's sub on Monday's Live was country star Luke Bryan

"I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said. "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

Kelly was also full of praise about the radio presenter, telling the publication: "What you see of Ryan on air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are great friends both on and off air

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

The award-winning star added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

