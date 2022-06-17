Strictly's Janette Manrara delights fans with hilarious family TikTok dance The pro dancer put them through their paces

Strictly star Janette Manrara shared an entertaining clip of her family dancing along to a viral TikTok trend as she took to her Instagram on Thursday.

The 38-year-old dancer went behind the camera as she filmed her mum, Martiza, sister, Lesly, and brother Alejandro. The trio dusted off their dancing shoes as they took to the floor performing an energetic Latin-inspired dance routine complete with plenty of shimmies and booty shakes.

WATCH: Janette's family nailed the routine

She captioned the post: "Why I love my family so much! My mum and brother and sister ladies and gentlemen!"

Her fans were delighted by the clip, with many rushing to draw parallels between the siblings. One fan gushed: "Your sister looks a lot like you!"

Others were quick to heap praise on Janette's mum, with one adding: "You can tell she's Cuban!"

Another penned: "Dancing runs in the family Janette xx".

Whilst a third remarked: "Those dance moves are in the family genes!!!"

The pair looked sensational

The post comes after Janette recently made an appearance at the British Soap Awards on Saturday evening. The 38-year-old professional dancer put on a radiant display as she cosied up to her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec. Matching the red carpet, Janette rocked a silky red floor-length Ferona gown which did well to accentuate her stunning figure.

Boasting an origami neckline, her unique dress was truly eye-catching. She teamed her gown with an ornate bracelet clutch, chunky gold rings, and a nude manicure.

The duo tied the knot in July 2017

The former Strictly star styled her brunette hair in a side part and kept her locks in loose waves for an effortlessly glamorous look. She contoured her cheekbones with plenty of bronzer for a natural sun-kissed effect.

She marked the occasion by posting a carousel of pictures on her Instagram page and many of their fans rushed to say the same thing.

Pointing out their impressive presenting credentials, one penned: "I would love to see Aljaž and Janette present It Takes Two."

Another added: "You both looked incredible last night and did such a great job presenting that award."

A third remarked: "TV royalty, you guys!"

