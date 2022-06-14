Strictly's Janette Manrara drives fans wild with natural beauty in sun-soaked post The It Takes Two star shared a positive message with fans

Janette Manrara turned heads on Tuesday when she showcased her gorgeous natural beauty whilst she relaxed in the sunshine.

The It Takes Two star was outside in what appeared to be her garden, as she posed in a slinky green top with a fluffy gown draped over her shoulders. She smouldered in the shot, which saw her wearing her hair in a bob style and accessorising with a simple earring and no makeup. She also shared her empowering message alongside her post, penning: "No filter, just an honest shout out of love and light to all of you on this beautiful day.

"If you're having a tough day and finding no way out of something… take a deep breath, remember there is a tomorrow, and know that this too shall pass.

"If you're angry, take ownership of that feeling, allow yourself to try to understand the 'why' of it, and you will see how when in control of that emotion…. it too shall pass."

She finished by saying: "And if you're content today, embrace that and revel in that peace because… this too shall pass. The only thing that is everlasting, is change. Love and light to you all."

Fans flocked to the post to praise the star for her honest post, including co-stars like Katya Jones who said: "Love you," and Graziano Di Prima who liked the post.

One fan posted: "Oh babe look at you, so beautiful," while a second added: "Couldn't be any more beautiful if you tried."

A third wrote: "You're stunning with or without a filter!! Love this post!" while a fourth shared: "No need for a filter Janette absolutely stunning."

Although the pro dancer chose not to get glammed on her relaxed day, she pushed the boat out when she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec attended the British Soap Awards.

Matching the red carpet, she rocked a silky red floor-length Ferona gown which did well to accentuate her stunning figure. She teamed her gown with an ornate bracelet clutch, chunky gold rings, and a nude manicure.

The 38-year-old styled her brunette hair in a side part and kept her locks in loose waves for an effortlessly glamorous look. She contoured her cheekbones with plenty of bronzer for a natural sun-kissed effect.

