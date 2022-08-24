Alex Jones shares rare glimpse of husband Charlie Thomson during family Devon trip

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has been enjoying a well-deserved break alongside her family, and on Wednesday, the star shared a rare glimpse of her husband.

MORE: Alex Jones shares details of sweet family day out ahead of baby Annie's first birthday

Taking to social media, the 45-year-old treated her legions of fans to a few snippets from her most recent trip to Devon. In one sweet clip, the family could be seen toasting marshmallows over an open log fire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from her 'special week'

Alex's husband, Charlie, joined the family as they partook in the classic camping activity.

MORE: Alex Jones shares rare photos of children during dream getaway

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones looks stunning in picture perfect summer dress

In another snap, Alex cradled baby Annie as they visited Dartington Hall Estate in Totnes. Dressed for the balmy weather, the TV star opted for a pair of chic high-waisted denim shorts which she paired with a light blue linen shirt, tan leather sandals, tortoiseshell sunglasses and a tangerine orange handbag.

The family united around a campfire

Little Annie looked adorable in her frilly shorts and baby pink cardigan. Alex captioned the snap: "Coffee stop at Dartington hall estate this morning."

During Alex's down-to-earth trip, the family of five celebrated baby Annie's milestone first birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the BBC presenter shared several photos of their day out, which included a stunning ride on a steam train.

Alex spent some well-deserved time in Devon

The brunette beauty later shared the most adorable family photo featuring Charlie, Annie, and their eldest son, Teddy. Alex looked stunning in an ochre maxi dress, whilst sweet Annie was dressed in a floral sundress for her birthday celebrations.

The family's upbeat snaps come after the mum-of-three took a break from social media following a tricky patch in her life.

Little Annie celebrated her first birthday on Sunday

Addressing her Instagram hiatus, Alex penned a message which read: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."

She finished by adding: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.