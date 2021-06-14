Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside unbelievable home bar at NY home The Good Morning America star has an incredible secret bar inside his home

Michael Strahan has a beautiful property in Manhattan, New York, which has features many of us could only dream about.

These include a home bar, complete with every kind of liquor imaginable, which the star has dubbed Strayland.

The spacious area features a generous-sized seating area, and is filled with photographs from Michael's days as a sports star.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan shares glimpse inside open-plan living room

Most recently, the father-of-four shared a new look inside his man cave on Instagram for a poignant reason.

The TV personality had received a gorgeous painting of his parents, which he plans on hanging in pride of place in Strayland.

The painting was extra personal for Michael, as he recently marked his mom and dad's wedding anniversary, which was the first one without his dad Gene, who passed away in September 2020.

Michael Strahan shared a glimpse inside his incredible man cave

Michael’s beloved father died at the age of 83 and the former NFL player was understandably devastated.

Not long after his loss, Michael appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and explained how he was coping with the heartbreak.

The presenter said he kept "all the emails" and "all the texts" from people sending their condolences.

The GMA star lives in New York

"It was great because it brought smiles to my face to see these people think of my father and my family, and it made me think of some great things with my dad," he said.

The GMA star makes sure to see his mother as much as possible, and often pays sweet tributes to her on social media.

The footballer is a devoted family man, and is dad to four children, who regularly appear in posts on his Instagram account.

Michael shares teenage twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and they split their time between their parents' homes.

The former footballer often shares photos of his home on social media

The TV star is also father to two older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People.

He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

The star owns several properties but primarily lives on the Upper West Side in NY, close to the GMA studios.

Michael loves living in New York

In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area. He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it.

"You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as a man cave and an open-plan living area, Michael's New York abode also features an outside terrace area.

