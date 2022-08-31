Jill Duggar shares special message with brother as he reveals wonderful news

Jill Duggar has shared her heartfelt congratulations as younger brother Jeremiah revealed he is set to become a father.

Jeremiah and wife Hannah revealed the news on social media, with Jeremiah, known as Jer, revealing he is "so grateful for the many blessings in life right now", adding: "The top being my incredible wife, who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way."

He posted three pictures of him and Hannah rocking matching baseball caps that had the words 'Mom' and 'Dad' embroidered on them.

"Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!" Jill commented on the post

"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," Hannah added in her own post. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!"

Jill also shared her congratulations on Hannah's post, along with family friends including Carlin Bates and Alyssa Webster.

Jer will become a father

Jill and Jer are one of 19 children welcomed by parents Jim Bob and Michelle; all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Jill along with sisters Jana, 31, 29-year-old Jessa and Jinger, 28, are the eldest four daughters, and the four were leaders of the buddy system which pairs older siblings with younger siblings to help with childcare.

Jill’s group included Joy-Anna, Jenni, and James, while Jessa took care of Jordyn, Jeremiah, and Justin. Jinger was responsible for Jedidiah and Johanna before leaving the nest, and Jana looked after Jackson, Jason, and youngest sibling Josie, who was born in 2009. The four eldest sons were not asked to be buddies.