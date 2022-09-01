Ali Wentworth and daughter Elliott make rare throwback appearance together The GMA star is a dad-of-two

Ali Wentworth is still trying to make the best of her summer, and while her kids are prepared to return to school, she's getting the most out of them as she can.

MORE: How George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth made their $6.5m New York apartment a home

The actress took to social media to share a throwback photograph of herself in the pool with a young Elliott dressed in their bathing suits and floating on a big tube.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

It looked to be from a Fourth of July party, given the American flag motifs on the tube, and they were joined by some friends, including her close pal, Law and Order star Mariska Hargitay.

"#TBT a summer of Mamas and our babies….," she captioned the delighted photograph, to which one fan responded: "So beautiful!!!" and another commented on Elliott's appearance.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth suffered badly during Covid pandemic - in her own words

George Stephanopoulos and Ali have been enjoying some time off together with their two daughters, Elliott and Harper.

The journalist had taken time away from Good Morning America for the past couple of weeks in order to take a break and spend a few precious moments with family, although he is now back to his regular hosting duties.

Ali and Elliott looked to be having so much fun in their throwback

While the summer winds down, so does their fun, which Ali previously summarized with another hilariously candid snapshot on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself eating an ice cream with a rather upset look on her face, she wrote: "Strong feelings about summer ending…."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth's younger daughter's journey away from family home

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth to relive family change with their daughter

Many of her fans agreed with her, citing that they didn't want it to end, and for Ali, it marked a return to normalcy and time away from their kids.

The podcast host previously shared a photograph embracing her husband while on their sun-soaked Greek vacation, posing for a picture by their pool.

The podcast host is clearly not ready for summer to end

Ali simply captioned the sweet image: "Greece with my Greek," as fans weighed in calling them "adorable," and wishing them a happy vacation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.