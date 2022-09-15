Sharon Osbourne joins sea of royal fans in London to mourn the late Queen The TV star looked emotional

Sharon Osbourne was spotted in London on Wednesday afternoon as she joined mourners to view the Queen lying in state.

The former X Factor judge joined thousands of fans as they queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the late monarch in Westminster Hall who sadly passed away on 8 September.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne reflects on the Queen's reign

"I love the Queen and I came over for this because I'm a royalist and I love the royal family," she told ITV News.

When asked what the Queen meant to her, the 69-year-old replied: "Stability… no matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her."

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King. pic.twitter.com/SbnhCl4tsm — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Sharon took to Twitter to pen a touching tribute

Wednesday saw the Queen's poignant final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster ahead of her state funeral on Monday. Members of the royal family put on a united front as they gathered to pay their respects.

A sombre-looking King Charles III was joined by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as they led the emotional procession behind the Queen's coffin.

Prince Harry and Prince William put on a united front

The public will be able to file past the coffin and pay their respects until 6.30am on the day of the state funeral. Royals fans are being warned that the large crowds mean queues can last for hours, possibly overnight, so it may not be suitable for younger children.

Security measures are in place so only one small bag per person is permitted, and no flowers or other tribute items such as soft toys and photographs can be taken through the security search point. Those wishing to leave flowers are encouraged to go to the dedicated area in Green Park.

Sharon joined royal fans to watch the Queen's procession

Her Majesty's lying-in-state comes ahead of her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning. Queen Elizabeth's funeral will see royals reunite yet again as they mourn the monarch, who was a doting mother and grandmother to many.

King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are all expected to be among the attendees, as well as the monarch's grandchildren, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and more.

Following the funeral, the Queen's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and on to Windsor. Once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place.

