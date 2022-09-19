Celine Dion urges fans to take caution as she issues message about being scammed The singer has been absent from performing due to ill health

Celine Dion had an urgent message for her legions of loyal fans on Friday when she shed light on a series of upsetting scams.

The star took to Instagram in the wake of her ill health and wrote a lengthy message which read: "We have recently been made aware of online scams, where fraudsters pretending to be Celine Dion are unfortunately targeting Celine's fans."

The message continued: "These scam attempts may originate on social media, fan sites and forums. Fraudsters can be very sophisticated and the best way to fight these sams has always been and still remains: education and awareness."

Celine Dion's health battle explained

Celine and her team then detailed things to look out for. "ALL of Celine Dion's official social media channels are verified. If there is no blue checkmark on the profile, it is not managed by Celine's team.

"Celine does not communicate with fans individually on social media, nor by email or text. If someone reaches out to you pretending to be Celine, do NOT provide any personal banking, or password information and if possible, please report the account."

Celine is concerned that people are scamming her fans

The message concluded: "We are sorry to hear about these situations and are doing everything in our power to limit them. When in doubt, please be vigilant. Team Celine."

The All By Myself hitmaker has been dealt a challenging hand as her health has left her unable to perform for her fans since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star took a step back from the spotlight at the end of 2021, postponing her Las Vegas residency, revealing she was not well enough to perform amid "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

Celine has the support of her family

This upsetting news came after the pandemic saw the star forced to cancel her run of shows due to various lockdowns,

There is some hope on the horizon for Celine's followers, as European fans of the singer are hoping they'll finally get to see her on the stage in 2023.

