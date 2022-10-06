Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appear in romantic new photo together The Osbournes are sticking together

Sharon Osbourne's main priority as of late has been supporting her husband Ozzy Osbourne through his health troubles.

The TV star showed just how much he meant to her with a new social media post that captured a glimpse of their deep connection.

VIDEO: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's Wild Love Story

She shared a photograph of herself and Ozzy simply standing with their foreheads touching, in a moment of romance and togetherness.

Their close bond was easy to see, and Sharon alluded to it even more with her heartfelt emoji for the caption, and fans began bombarding the photo with heart emojis as well.

"I believe in love only because you are together," one wrote, with another saying: "The most beautiful love, the most beautiful people," and a third adding: "Such a lovely photo of you both! True love!"

The X Factor star recently gave a moving account on how her life has been derailed since her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease on the documentary Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's.

Sharon shared a romantic new photo of herself with Ozzy

"Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it," says Sharon, describing the moment of Ozzy's diagnosis.

"I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man."

The TV personality told Jeremy that her heart "breaks" for her husband when she looks at him. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know, I'm like crying."

Sharon also opened up to Jeremy about the positive impact Ozzy's diagnosis has had on the family. She said: "The positive thing is we spend much more time together as a family and I love my husband more than I [did] three years ago."

The TV star has been left emotionally distraught by her husband's condition

There's currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, but treatments are available to help relieve the symptoms and maintain your quality of life.

