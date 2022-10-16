Faith Hill shares emotional anniversary – and fans are in disbelief The musician celebrated on Instagram

Musician Faith Hill took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of her debut album Cry, posting an emotional message that marked 20 years since the LP's release.

Alongside a photo of the album's cover, which features a sultry snap of Faith with wet-look hair, the 55-year-old wrote: "It is impossible to wrap my head around the fact that 20 years ago to this day my album Cry was released.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

"The album that I was lucky enough to make. The album that gave me confidence to perform live," she continued.

Faith went on to hint at her upcoming plans, writing: "Thank you to my fans who have made this album continue its journey. And to that I say… For you I have a dream, and that dream is coming true in 2023."

Faith's followers were sent into a frenzy by her cryptic message, writing: "SO ready for whatever 2023 is bringing us," and: "New album? Please we need your voice back!"

Faith Hill celebrated her album Cry

Other fans took the opportunity to tell the musician how much the album meant to them.

One commented: "I am extremely grateful, it has gotten me through some of the toughest moments of my life. God bless you," while another wrote: "Love this album! I used to blare it in my car every morning on my way to work."

Faith Hill teased new music in 2023

Faith's celebrity fans rushed to comment too, with Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson writing: " Such an incredible album! Cannot believe it’s twenty years!!"

