Lara Spencer showcases never-ending legs in miniskirt in new photo The Good Morning America star looks stunning

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer looked to be having quite a fun time at the weekend, as her photos on social media showed.

The mom-of-two shared some pictures to Instagram that showed her having fun on the tennis court as she posed with her dog and her friends, wearing a tank top with a short tennis skirt that showcased her toned legs.

MORE: Lara Spencer's photo with daughter leaves fans in disbelief

She sweetly captioned the post: "To have my tennis pals and a favorite four-legged fan. Grabbing every chance to play outdoor tennis in mid-October. Riva too [tennis ball emoji, dog emoji]."

The star's fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Y'all are the best!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Others wrote: "Hope you let her chase the ball! Cute picture," "Get it girls," and: "Nice!! Enjoy, Lara!!" The talented host has an impressive athletic pedigree, having attended college on a diving scholarship.

MORE: GMA's Lara Spencer's luxury foyer in her Connecticut home looks like a five star hotel

MORE: Lara Spencer's photo of husband sparks major reaction

She is also a huge fan of tennis and was clearly thrilled to attend the US Open last month.

The star shared new photos on Instagram

Reporting on the event for GMA, the sports-loving TV star had the time of her life, and reflected on the experience in a post on Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself dressed in a sporty navy mini skirt teamed with a green shirt and white sweater while posing alongside Rennae Stubbs.

Lara wrote: "Hearing what it was like to coach @serenawilliams in her last Grand Slam was so incredibly cool and insightful for our viewers @rennaestubbs.

Lara is a huge fan of tennis

"All of us at @goodmorningamerica thank you for making time for us early each day at the #USOPEN--when you are just a WEE bit busy… (And thank you @espn! P.S.-Your coverage has been awesome)."

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Lara opened up about her love of sports, particularly tennis, while discussing her preferred way to work out.

She said: "I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport. The sport for me right now is tennis."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.