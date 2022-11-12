Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils incredible transformation – but it's not what you'd expect The Strictly champion made an appearance on The One Show

Rose Ayling-Ellis is used to glitz and glamour after becoming Strictly champion last year, and she's continued to blow us away with her incredible looks.

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis congratulated by fans after revealing her 'happy place'

On Friday, the former EastEnders star made an appearance on The One Show, in which she looked so chic in a multicoloured top that suited her bubbly personality perfectly. Ahead of the show, Rose went to film a video that would show off her glamorous transformation while in the green room, however, the transition wasn't what fans would have been expecting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis' transformation is not what you'd expect!

As the actress showed off her hair in curlers, she went to film the end result, but instead transitioned to her sat at home all wrapped up a dressing gown and chomping into a taco.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis' powerful words to Ellie Simmonds after surprise Strictly exit revealed

MORE: Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis following major achievement

The hilarious clip ended with her making a bemused face as she shrugged her shoulders.

She joked: "I started the makeover video and then forgot to finish it… The legendary Andy Serkis made my forgetfulness worth it. Thank you @bbctheoneshow for having me."

Rose got ready for her big evening

Fans, however, loved the realistic insight into her life, as one said: "I prefer this version. Great to see you on the One Show this evening."

A second shared: "Loved your appearance on the One Show. In a world of superficiality, you keep it real and relatable. Always stay true to yourself," while a third added: "Ahah! This is brilliant!"

WOW: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis rocks fishnet stockings in vampy Halloween makeover

SEE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis ups the ante in pretty mini skirt and knee-high socks

The post even got the support of her former Strictly co-stars including Johannes Radebe, Claudia Winkleman and dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Rose recently had some incredible news to celebrate as she was announced as a BAFTA Breakthrough artist.

The star's realistic transformation earned applause from fans

Sharing two pictures from her photoshoot with BAFTA Breakthrough, which showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent working in British film, games and television, Rose showcased a quote from her interview with them in the caption.

She wrote: "Breaking through in the industry as an actor is really hard, but when you have a disability it's even harder. I want to do more acting. I'm really passionate about that, but opportunity doesn't come to me very often. BAFTA Breakthrough is a programme for opportunity, so I'm hoping it will provide me with more."

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis pens emotional message following special honour

MORE: Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shows support for Giovanni Pernice with glamorous appearance

In her stories, the actress posted several more photos and added: "It's me! Feeling absolutely privileged to be part of this year's Bafta Breakthrough."

The star later went out to celebrate the incredible news with one of her best friends and remarked: "Time to celebrate! Good food with good company."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.