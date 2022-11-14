Trinny Woodall has spoken of her grief and heartbreak alongside a poignant family photo.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram at the weekend as she marked a devastating landmark – the anniversary of her late husband's death.

WATCH: Trinny Woodall makes a rare appearance with her daughter Lyla

Trinny posted a picture showing her and Johnny Elichaoff along with their daughter together, Lyla.

The former couple were married in 1999 and welcomed their only child in October 2003. They decided to go their separate way in 2008 but they remained friends. Tragically, Johnny took his own life in November 2014. It was later revealed he had died after falling from the roof of Whiteleys department store in Bayswater, west London.

Trinny paid a poignant tribute to her late husband, Johnny

Alongside the photograph, Trinny wrote: "Forever in our hearts. @lylaelichaoff @zakelichaoff @millystaubyn 1959 - 2014.

"There are many stages of grief and I think now after all the pain, anger and why, I just feel the tragic loss of a kind, funny, loyal man that I remember now from him at his best.

Johnny tragically took his own life in 2014

"For anyone going through loss I couldn't recommend more 2 books by @juliasamuelmbe - Grief Works and This too shall pass. She was the greatest help to us at a very challenging time."

It comes after Trinny sat down with journalist Jessica Rowe for an episode of The Big Talk Show during which she touched upon Johnny's death.

The What Not To Wear star said: "When I was 50 Lyla's father died under tragic circumstances. I had stopped doing TV. I didn't have an income. I was living off the residue of a couple of books."

Lyla - now 19 - is Trinny's only child

It was during this year that the idea for Trinny London's makeup range went from a pipedream to a reality.

"I remember I was at the funeral of my husband and afterwards I had people around to my house and I had some very good friends and they said, 'Trinny we know you want to start this idea but you need to be responsible for Lyla. Maybe you should get a job instead?'

"I said to them I can't be 60 and wish I'd started it earlier. So, they said send us the business plan when you're ready, and they were one of the first investors."

