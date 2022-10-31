Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are the ultimate couple goals in new autumnal photo The pair are so loved up

Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg were the ultimate couple goals as they twinned for a new photo shared on the professional dancer's social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 34, shared a snap of her and her beau posing for an autumnal mirror selfie, both rocking beanie hats and snuggled up in beige outerwear.

Dianne opted for an oversized beige hoody and matching gilet in the same shade which she paired with a yellow hat perched on top of her cascading red locks that were styled in glamorous curls.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Joe donned a suede beige jacket and a black beanie which he wore with grey jeans and a matching grey top. Dianne also added a pair of fabulous cowboy boots to her autumn look.

Dianne and Joe are so loved up

The sweet update came ahead of the exciting news that the starlet and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Tyler West made it through to week seven of the competition after performing their incredible Halloween Cha Cha Cha to Day-O by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen.

The pair scored an incredible 35 points for the routine which was based on the Beetlejuice film, with judge Anton Du Beke hailing the routine as: "...One of the best cha cha cha's [he's] seen on Strictly Come Dancing in a long time."

Throughout the competition, boyfriend Joe has been nothing but supportive of his girlfriend and earlier this month was spotted helping Dianne rehearse at home in the kitchen ahead of her and Tyler's movie week routine to Flash Bang Wallop, from Half a Sixpence.

Dianne and Tyler took the competition by storm this week

It was clear that Joe, who met his beloved during the competition in 2018, hadn't forgotten how to move, as he looked fabulous going through the motions with his girlfriend of three years.

Captioning the video, Dianne penned: "When you ask him to rehearse with you when you get home from rehearsal @joe_sugg."

