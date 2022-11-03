Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share terrifying ordeal - 'I think we're being followed' The duo opened up

Strictly couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have given fans an insight into a terrifying ordeal they experienced at the start of their relationship.

Speaking on Steven Bartlett's podcast, The Diary of CEO, Joe, 31, recalled the horrific time he was followed by a mystery driver. "We went to the New Forest on a little trip and I remember we were getting followed as there was a lot of attention on us at the time," Joe revealed.

He continued: "We were getting followed by a guy. I am very aware of what is going on around me and stuff - I think it is from the career I've had over the past 10 years.

"I could see from my flat that guy had parked there and he's a paparazzi and this is going to sound really w****y but I was lent an Aston Martin that morning.

Dianne and Joe met on Strictly Come Dancing

"I was driving along thinking how I couldn't concentrate on driving because I knew this person was trying to follow us."

Divulging on how he managed to remove himself from the situation, the YouTuber described how he shook the driver off by taking an alternative route, away from his New Forest home.

The loved-up couple live in Sussex

Joe's nail-biting revelation comes after the smitten couple discussed welcoming a new addition to their family unit. Taking to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old did a Q+A with his 6.3 million followers. Amongst the questions, one excited fan asked if the couple plan on welcoming a pet dog in the near future.

The star replied: "We'd both love to have one eventually. But we don't have time to properly look after an animal especially with training etc, as I'm the sort of person who panics letting any dog off a lead in case it runs off and doesn't come back or jumps up at someone who may not like dogs. One day, woof."

Dianne has been coupled up with Tyler West on Strictly 2022

The adorable pair met for the first time when they were partnered together during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Since then, they have taken their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

And in September 2021, the couple swapped their London flat for a countryside property in rural Sussex.

