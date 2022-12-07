Why Julianne Hough will have a much different Christmas this year The former Dancing with the Stars pro had an eventful 2022!

Julianne Hough has had a busy 2022 with one of the main changes for the dancer being her move to New York City in April.

This will be her first Christmas in the city after having spent the last few years in Los Angeles, and while it will be away from her family, we're sure the dancer will either travel back, or siblings Derek, Katherine, Marabeth and Sharee might travel to the star's property, which she reportedly rents for $18,000 every month.

Julianne is being kept busy in the run-up to the festive season, as she will be performing in her show on 9 and 10 December alongside 16 and 17 December.

The star shared some rehearsal footage earlier in the week and even joked about the garbled language she used while training.

Other dancers backed her in the comments as one joked: "Every choreographer just understood exactly what you said, lol!!"

A second teased: "Our own language as dancers-it’s the best!! And so are you!!!" and a third added: "LOL dancer vocab."

Others shared how excited they were to see the show in person, and others shared their "love" for the former Dancing with the Stars judge.

Earlier this month, the performer jetted off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend The Red Sea International Film Festival, and she pulled out all the stops for it.

She looked simply spectacular as she joined other stars for the Women in Cinema celebration, which was also attended by Priyanka Chopra.

Julianne took to Instagram to show off her stunning dress, which featured a fitted, mermaid silhouette, a high halter neck and keyhole cut-out.

The glamor didn't stop there however, as it also featured a lengthy, embroidered lace cape that gave the impression she was leaving a trail of red rose petals behind her.

She kept up the red holiday-esque theme by adding on a bold red lip, and she accessorized simply with pearl tear-drop earrings plus a slicked back bun.

