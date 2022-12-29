Kevin Bacon faced with unlikely intrusion at home in hilarious behind-the-scenes moment His animals just want in on the fun!

Kevin Bacon may be known by fans to be a major animal lover, and he certainly is so, but his animals may not always be on his side.

The actor lives in a farm with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, surrounded by all sorts of animals, from dogs to goats to chickens, and they are all frequently featured in his glimpses from home on social media.

One with nature as he may be however, his latest clip reveals one hilarious downside that left fans in hysterics.

Kevin is quite the active social media user, and he took to Instagram in light of the year coming to an end to look back on the behind-the-scenes of some of his most popular videos, mainly those in which she is trying to show off his other talent, singing.

Sharing a slew of hilarious outtakes, the former City on a Hill lead exposed his goats for causing some epic disruptions and interruptions to his videos.

Starting off with a bang, or rather, a hit, the first clip initially sees Kevin playing guitar with the idyllic setting of his farm's rolling hills in the background, but it doesn't last long, as none other than a goat's horn comes into frame, as it barged in on the Dark Chocolate Eyes singer, promptly knocking over the phone that he was using to record.

Kevin sometimes just couldn't catch a break

"That's not gonna work," he joked, as he picked up his fallen phone following the goat's hilarious attack.

Goats have been quite the cheeky disruptors in several of his videos throughout the year, and another clip sees him trying to sing Elton John's 1971 hit Tiny Dancer, only to be interrupted by yet another one of his goats using the grass next to him as their bathroom.

Nonetheless the couple are both definitely animal lovers

"I present to you: The #GoatSongs Outtakes. What a year this was. It's all easy listening until somebody starts peeing," he joked in his caption, and fans raved about his goats' cheekiness.

"I would go to that concert," one fan joked," as others commented: "The Goat chronicles! Love it," and: "My First Real Laugh in MONTHS! Thank You Bacon Family!" as well as: "So technically they're 'Goattakes?'" plus another fan also added: "The goats seem to have some opinions."

